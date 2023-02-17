'We can do the same thing as the big leagues': Eutawville pool team is 2023 SC APA champions

The group became a team about three years ago after meeting at the pool hall.

Example video title will go here for this video

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — The Misfits is a competitive pool team housed at Bogators Pool Hall in Eutawville. They say pool is more than a sport, but a community.

“It’s not all about pool. It’s about getting to meet new people. People that enjoy it. You play 15 different people a night but also you get to talk and interact with different people it’s all fun," said player Eric Pratt.

The group became a team about three years ago after meeting at the pool hall. Pratt has been playing pool for about 20 years and the team has had a chance to prove how good they are.

Earlier this month, the team won the 8 Ball Money Cup at the Southeastern American Pool players Association in Charleston where they competed against teams across the Greater Charleston Area, including Orangeburg.

“We have very precise teams. It’s not about the skill alone it’s about the personality and the character that makes our team up and when you come to the table and if you’re having fun, then the rest will fall behind and that’s pretty much a motto that we have here," said Bogators Pool Hall owner Sharon Mims.

This year made a two year winning streak. Now the team is trying to keep up its momentum in order to qualify for APA World Pool Championships in Las Vegas this August.