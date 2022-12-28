Supporting local veterans with utility assistance at Eutawville VFW

Veterans are able to receive utility assistance and other help. It makes efforts to support veterans and prevent homelessness.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Eutawville serves as an outlet for local veterans and offers a helping hand as a neighbor to others.

"Our motto is, nobody does more for veterans," said senior vice commander Larry Bridwell.

“It’s a safe haven for a veteran to come to and if a veteran is in trouble, they come in with what they have and we have a house committee," said senior vice commander Larry Bridwell.

This holiday season, they donated 460 toys to underserved children in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties. The organization donated 10 Christmas boxes with food to families in need throughout the community. The boxes were filled with turkey and other trimmings.

In previous years, the organization donated $1,500 to local law enforcement agencies. The funding went toward bulletproof vests for K-9's in the department.

Funding comes from its canteen and various fundraisers. The organization hosts two public events per month, and is looking to expand its membership.

“If you’re an eligible member from a foreign war, we welcome you to come in and join us," said Bridwell.