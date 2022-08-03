United Way, mobile nutrition unit helping feed those in need in Bethune

Darlene Thomas with United Way says she is blown away by the number of people they are feeding in Bethune.

BETHUNE, S.C. — The Town of Bethune is helping to feed those in need through a mobile nutrition unit, thanks to a new partnership with United Way of Kershaw County.

The mobile nutrition unit started coming to Bethune in December and has been been serving the community twice a month. And officials say that is just the beginning.

"It's good to know we're here. We cant meet every need of our community, but it's just one aspect to it," Bethune Mayor Susan Holley said. Holley said they are working with United Way of Kershaw County to try to find a location for them to be in Bethune to help meet the need, "Not only in the bounds of the municipality, but outside in the surrounding community."

Holley said when she took office, her goal was to help expand food resources into the town, as their food bank located at town hall had little to no donations in December.

Darlene Thomas, director of the mobile nutrition center for United Way, says she was blown away by the number of people they are feeding in Bethune. "When we started back in December, we were feeding almost 50 people. Today it has been up to 150 plus."