'There’s more out there than what your teacher is giving you': Exposing Orangeburg County youth to Black history

Posters on the wall of the Orangeburg County Bookmobile show photos of the various pioneers in black history along with their biographies.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Bookmobile is teaching underserved communities about the unsung heroes in black history this month. On Thursday, it made a stop in the town of Branchville.

“There’s more out there than what your teacher is giving you," said bookmobile manager Penny Irick.

The town doesn't have it's own library, making it more difficult for children to research these historical figures on their own and may not learn about them in their classrooms. Some of the faces of the people displayed they may recognize like Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.

Others may be less familiar. For example, Mae Jemison is known as the first black woman to travel to space. Another example is Claudette Colvin, the first black woman who refused to give up her seat on a segregated bus.

“There are more out there you just have to do your research and look for them," said Irick.

Posters on the wall show photos of the various pioneers in black history along with their biographies. There are also laptops available where people can access a database with additional information.

“I’ve learned a lot and I’ve shared a lot with some of the staff members at the main library. They didn’t know some of these people existed or the information that we could find," she said.

Irick says it offers an enlightening experience to those learning new things and challenges others to do their research and become educated about the unsung heroes of black history.