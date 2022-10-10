Orangeburg to help improve downtown district storefronts

According to city leaders, about $300,000 are being allocated toward these efforts, most of which were received through ARPA funds.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has a new façade grant program. The goal is to preserve historic buildings downtown while also giving them a cohesive look.

“Russell Street is our main street and we’re lucky enough to be down here. We have beautiful buildings. The architecture is beautiful. They are old, they’re vintage, they need someone who has passion for that," said Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant owner Kim Sanchez.

According to city leaders, about $300,000 are being allocated toward these efforts, most of which were received through ARPA funds.

It will include signage, awnings, storefronts, and windows in the historic downtown Orangeburg district.

Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant is located along Russell Street.

“Potential people who want to operate in downtown, these buildings need to look attractive to them. So beautiful new paintings, the buildings outside would be more attractive to them and help all of us," said Sanchez.

Denny Baldwin has worked at the Palmetto Army Surplus next door for 17 years. Baldwin says he hopes these improvements will bring more people downtown.

“They don’t wanna come downtown but if they come downtown, the businesses will come," said Baldwin.

"We're just trying to offer merchants an opportunity to contribute to their businesses in a way that preserves the historic design and feel of their buildings and also provides a cohesive look for our downtown as we proceed with our revitalization efforts," said city administrator Sidney Evering.