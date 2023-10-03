x
Fairfield County connects with veterans for health screenings and resources

The Fairfield County Veterans Affairs hosted an Expo to help those who have served our country.

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Fairfield County connected with veterans on Friday to offer them free health checkups, food, and resources. 

"The motivation is because a lot of veterans don't know the additional resources we have or offer, and it's not just applying for benefits to get a percentage, it's more than that. It's a way of lifestyle to make your lifestyle better than it already is," said Veterans Affairs Officer Albertha Woodard. 

Woodard organized the event, now in its second year, as a way to educate those who served our country on resources they can take advantage of. 

"The first thing is getting access to their benefits, cause last year I had veterans who had never signed up for benefits before, who had been out of service for 10-20 years, never signed up, and then they signed up and now they are anywhere from  20-100% right off the bat," Woodard said.

"It gives them the opportunity to get questions answered or get some assistance from a different direction," said attendee Everette Hair. 

If you missed the event and aren't familiar with resources in the community, the Fairfield County Veteran's Affairs Office is open Monday-Friday from 9 am-5 pm.

