FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Life-long Fairfield County resident Mack Smith has been making knives from scrap materials most of his life.

Smith said, "June coming I'll be 84, I'll just say 84. Anytime you pass 80 you're going on 90. Am I right?"

When you talk to Smith, you quickly find out you are speaking to a man that has worked hard his whole life.

He said, "It was rough." He left school in the third grade because he had to work.

According to Smith, "I had to quit anyway. I had to go to work, because I was doing a man's job when I was 13, 14 years old. I was doing a man's job, cutting pulpwood and stacking it everywhere."

Smith says he had to work harder than others because he is illiterate.

He said, "I went through hell trying to keep this house and raise my family because I couldn't read and write."

Through it all, Smith has always enjoyed making things, include homemade knives from scrap materials. Now the knives have become very popular from word of mouth only.

He said, "They love what I do. They love the kind of work I do, they are crazy about it. Yea goodness."

Some of his work was recently on displace at the Fairfield County Museum. A fact he is very proud of.

Smith said, "Sometimes I feel like crying. It made me feel so good. Sure did. It felt so good. From what I have been through."

His granddaughter Tosha Woodard is just as proud.

Woodard said, "You see people admiring them and wanting them. You didn't know why. Now as an adult, now you see why."

Arthritis and age have slowed Smith down a little, but he will continue to make knives as long as he can.

Smith said, "When you do something you love to do, you can't beat that.">

Smith has sold knives to people all over North and South Carolina.

He does not have a set price on his creations. He just asked to get paid whatever the buyer thinks it is worth.