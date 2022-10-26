How a Sumter woman is using her experience to encourage others battling breast cancer

Faith Angels send anonymous monthly encouragement to a woman battling breast cancer. The application is open now and will close in December.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter resident Tamekia Hunter Ross is looking for Faith Angels. These volunteers use their own experiences battling breast cancer to encourage other women going through the same fight.

"The mental battle of cancer is just as important as the physical battle," Tonya Lawson told me.

This is a lesson Lawson realized after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. To help with that, she signed up for the Faith Angels campaign, which matched her with an anonymous breast cancer survivor who sent monthly encouragement.

"To receive those thoughts of inspiration and concern at random in the mail was always was a joy," she shared. "We have a common link: breast cancer. And even though breast cancer has taken us to dark days and down a dark path, it has been inspirational and encouraging to know that there’s a sisterhood of other women that’s experiencing this. And it don’t have to be in your church, at your work, down the street…they're in other states."

That is why Ross founded the nonprofit Faith Strong, Inc. after getting diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time in 2015 after losing her father and three brothers to cancer.

"It is very encouraging 'cuz there are some people that they don’t have any support system, they’re going through this journey by themselves," Ross shared. "And just coming home one day and maybe having flowers delivered, just a 'thinking of you card’ or something somebody that you don’t even know is praying for you and supporting you on your journey and wishing you well, it gives people the hope and encouragement they need to keep fighting."

Ross endured 12 weeks of radiation and went into remission for three years. She has recently been diagnosed with stage four cancer that has metastasized, but she hasn't let this stop her from furthering her mission.

Right now, Ross is looking for 2023 Faith Angel volunteers, who can participate from anywhere in the country.

"You adopt them for a year. And you just send them something every month. Something encouraging," Ross said. "We’ve had to where 'breasties' have received scratch-offs, checks, gift cards, money, socks hats."

To sign up to be a Faith Angel, you can find the application at WeAreFaithStrong.com. The applications are open now and will close in December. There will be an interest meeting early in December, according to Ross.

For anyone who's fought the battle before, Lawson shared words of encouragement.

"If you’ve been on that journey and you’re ready to share, don’t hold your story in, don’t hold your testimony in because that could benefit someone, that could bless someone. That helped me along the journey," she told me. "Being transparent and being open with your journey - the good, the bad, and the ugly - you just never know how it will bless and benefit someone on this journey or about to start this journey."