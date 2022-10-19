Calhoun County encourages residents to help keep county clean

Ron has been organizing the cleanups for the past three years and says the cycle of trash is never ending. He's been appalled by what he's seen.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Every year, Calhoun County hosts a fall litter cleanup. On Wednesday, cleanup crews focused on areas surrounding the town of St. Matthews.

“We can clean it up today and in a couple days it’ll be trashed right back up," said Calhoun County environmental services director Ron Gibson.

Gibson has been organizing the cleanups for the past three years and says the cycle of trash is never ending. He's been appalled by what he's seen.

“Yeah, some things I don’t wanna discuss but yeah. A lot of illegal dumping and tire piles, things like that," said Gibson.

Wednesday's cleanup was one of about three the county has throughout the year. In rural communities of the county, Gibson says much of the litter ends up in the ponds and could pose a danger to wildlife.

“Styrofoam if any of the creatures nibble on it it’s not good for them, it’s very toxic and plastic drink rings, small animals get wrapped around it and it suffocates them," said Gibson.

He says littering comes at a cost in the county, with fines ranging from $500 to $1,000. He encourages neighbors to do their part in keeping the county clean.

“You wanna treat it like it’s your home. You clean your home up, your yard, you wanna clean your neighborhoods up," said Gibson.