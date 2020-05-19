COLUMBIA, S.C. — One organization in the Midlands is doing what it can to make sure preschool students are prepared for kindergarten when schools reopen.

Family Connection of South Carolina (FCSC) and the South Carolina Department of Education have launched a new program called 'Text 2 Read' for parents of preschoolers.

Parents can use their cell phone to text "T2R" to 734-5BOOK52 (734-526-6552). They'll receive free weekly text messages offering practical tips and activities to promote reading readiness for children ages 3-5.

Texts are created from South Carolina’s early learning standards and are segmented for early preschoolers, 36-48 months old or older preschoolers, 48-60 months old. The first message will be sent May 22nd.

"Text 2 read will be able to give parents a nice little remainder and something fun to do," says Amy Holbert, CEO of Family Connection of South Carolina. "So it's a way to help encourage parents to be involved in their child’s learning.”

The organization say they will continue to have the program even when schools reopen.