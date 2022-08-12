Family Fortitude Fair connects Sumter residents with free resources

The YWCA and Family Ties partnered to offer household supplies to Sumter residents. According to Tene Williams, it's a way to inform the community about resources.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Family Fortitude Fair on Thursday aimed to connect Sumter residents with community resources. Community organizations YWCA of the Upper Lowlands and Family Ties partnered at the North Hope Center to give out school supplies, toiletries and other household items.

"I don’t believe in saying that I’m a community agency and I’m not in a community," Family Ties Executive Director Tene Williams explained about her organization, which supports families through case management, mentorship and other resources. "So whenever I have any event that's going to allow us the opportunity to pour back in our communities, we want to be there."

Sumter residents like Jeremy Moses came out to the event when he realized his kids needed pencils.

"I was like ‘Alright I’m going to go to the store,’ but instead my mom told me to come here," Moses explained.

When he showed up, he got a bag full of school supplies along with other resources like shampoo and diapers.

"Anything that we feel like we had an abundance of and we don’t want to go to waste, we’re giving it back to the community," Cle McDonald-Amaker with the Sumter YWCA said.

McDonald-Amaker tells me with the COVID-19 pandemic and RSV cases on the rise, some families are having trouble getting all the supplies they need. This event helped provide physical supplies, along with the knowledge of where to go for help.

"You empower individuals by giving them the tools that will allow them to be self-sufficient," McDonald-Amaker said. "So that’s what this resource is all about you know? Giving you the tools to know what’s in your community."

Connection is key, Williams tells me.

"We want to let them know that these programs are out in the open, they’re free of service for them, want families to know how to reach us to get the information that’s needed to assist them to be self sufficient at home," Williams detailed.

McDonald-Amaker added, "I love being able to connect with people we don’t get a chance to see on a regular basis because COVID has caused us to be behind doors a lot of times."