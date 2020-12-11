Orangeburg Health center phones going unanswered

A transformer outage has caused the phone system to malfunction but patients can still get through online.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg Health Center's phones have been going unanswered and patients were worried.

Family Health Centers Inc.(FHC) in Orangeburg phones had not been working and patients couldn't call in.

A spokesperson for the Centers says the phone system is malfunctioning because a transformer near the center went out.

FHC says it's unclear at this time when the phones will be up and running again.

But even though the phone lines are down, patients can still walk-in for appointments or use the online service.

FHC has seven locations in the Palmetto State.

Its mission is to provide high-quality health care for the medically underserved in several areas in Orangeburg County.