Family Health Centers Inc's phone fixed after issues

The spokesperson for the centers said there was a malfunction with the phone system because a transformer near the Orangeburg facility blew.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Several frustrated viewers reached out to News 19 about issues they experienced with Family Health Centers Inc., including not being able to get through the phone system.

When patients called the Family Health Centers, many of them heard this:

"That extension is not valid."

The centers' spokesperson said there was a malfunction with the phone system because a transformer near the Orangeburg facility blew. Now that the problem is fixed, patients can get through.