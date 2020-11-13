Family Health Centers Inc's phone fixed after issues

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Several frustrated viewers reached out to News 19 about issues they experienced with Family Health Centers Inc., including not being able to get through the phone system.
When patients called the Family Health Centers, many of them heard this:
"That extension is not valid."
The centers' spokesperson said there was a malfunction with the phone system because a transformer near the Orangeburg facility blew. Now that the problem is fixed, patients can get through.
FHC Inc. has seven locations in the Palmetto State, and the phone systems are all connected. According to the centers, even while the phone lines were down, patients could still walk-in for appointments or use the online services.