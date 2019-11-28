COLUMBIA, S.C. — At Sugar Mountain Fraser Firs, selling Christmas trees is a family ordeal.

“I live in Virginia. My brother lives in London. My parents live in North Carolina. And we all kind of converge on this Thanksgiving weekend to bring Christmas trees to Columbia," Mitch Minford told Street Squad.

Mitch helps manage the Christmas tree retail space off of Clemson Rd. after his dad Rich Minford spends the year growing and harvesting the trees on their farm on Sugar Mountain in North Carolina.

For the past 33 years, they have loaded up the trees and brought them to Columbia where they display and sell their fraser firs.

“On busy days, your hands are totally black with sap and you have to go home and wash them for 6 or 8 or 10 or 12 minutes," Mitch laughed after we asked him if his hands stay sticky. "You always go home smelling great.”

RELATED: Mural in the works to honor local musician who died of a brain tumor

RELATED: 'I can’t take back what happened, but I can change other people’s futures': Family of man killed on Lake Murray start lake safety initiative

RELATED: Town of Chapin hosting holiday decoration competition

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.