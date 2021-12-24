Christmas Eve potluck dinner helps fill void for those alone or in need

Sal's Old Timey Feed and Seed is hosting a Christmas Eve dinner welcoming anyone.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Christmas Eve, most people are gathering with loved ones at the dinner table, but not everyone has that luxury. So, Sal Sharpe of Sal's Old Timey Feed and Seed came up with an idea to welcome anyone to a Christmas Eve dinner at 113 Hilltop Drive in Lexington County.

The idea came after Sharpe noticed many customers were discussing their holiday season and how they might be alone. Some customers told her of their issues with divorce, losing loved ones due to the pandemic, and being away from their family in other states or counties due to travel concerns.

When she realized she wanted to do the event, it struck a little close to home. Sharpe felt a similar feeling due to not being able to see her family. "A lot of us fall in the cracks, and some of us don't have a gigantic family, and this is a chance for us to come together."

The dinner was expecting over thirty people. Due to fears of the variant, the dinner is taking place outside to keep people more comfortable, and the weather couldn't have been better.