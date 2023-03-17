Farmer's market now open in Elloree

From strawberries to tomatoes, many of these crops are locally grown.

ELLOREE, S.C. — The Elloree Business Association is debuting a new farmer's market in town that's giving local farmers a platform to showcase their goods.

“There’s a large farming community here, and there has been for generations," said Elloree Business Association board member Leslie Marshall.

From strawberries to tomatoes, many of these crops are locally grown. In the summer, they plan to sell fruits like watermelon and cantaloupe.

“We’re excited that we’ll see foot traffic here on Cleveland Street here in Elloree and that will help all of the merchants and we’ll see more and more each week as it comes and as the months progress," said EBA member Kristie Anderson.

Bonnie Friersen visits Elloree frequently from the neighboring town of Santee and came by to get green beans, strawberries, and onions.

“They told us about the farmer’s market and I wanted to get right on it," said Friersen.

She says it's a way for people to see what the town has to offer.

“This community is really starting to grow and we need things like this, people need to support us. I mean it’s so important. It’s a little town and it’s really starting to pop," said Friersen.