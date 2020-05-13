ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Nearly a month after a devastating tornado ripped through Orangeburg county killing two people and damaging homes, the county is receiving help from the federal government.

The tornados passed through just before daybreak on April 13.

Now, the families who qualify could receive help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for rebuilding.

RELATED: President declares disaster for April storms, tornadoes in SC

RELATED: Over 20 tornadoes observed in South Carolina from April 13th outbreak

"We have set up a FEMA relief center to fill out documentation so they can access FEMA relief funds that were provided as apart of the declaration that was given from the state and federal government" says Harold Young, Orangeburg county administrator, "We're setting up at the Livingston community center right off in highway 321 in the town of Livingston. That would give them the opportunity to come in and fill out the paperwork so they can access anything they're due based upon the federal declaration."

The center will be open from 9 am-3 pm Wednesday May 12th.

Residents seeking assistance are asked to bring an ID and proof of address.