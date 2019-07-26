COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Comet bus system teamed up with Cumulus Media to collect as many school supplies as they can for kids right here in the Midlands.

“We are repacking the backpack," says Cumulus Media program director and Kiss 103.1 talent Robyn Simone,"Its our big school supply drive. We teamed up with Comet, the bus is parked out front. The goal is to pack it with school supplies. We would love it if there were no room to sit on the bus. We wanted it to be packed to capacity with school supplies. The good thing about it is, you don’t have to wonder where your donations are going, its going to benefit kids right here in the Midlands," says Simone, specifically Richland One, Two and Lex Rich 5.

“So it was just the idea of getting the book bags full of the items that kids needed to get back. We just wanted to do our part,” Marketing Director Steven Fulton said of why they are doing this.

The tents and The Comet will be set up, like they said, until seven tonight at the Walmart on Forest Drive.If you’re not able to swing by today, they will be at the Target on Harbison Blvd next Thursday.

