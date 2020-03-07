Enjoy these Midlands fireworks displays

Social distanced events are the best ones to attend if you plan on going out for the 4th of July.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The most patriotic day of the year is this weekend and, while some events have been canceled due to COVID19, others are still on for you to enjoy.

Although state health officials encourage you to celebrate July 4th from home, social distanced events are the best option if you do plan to go out.

Here are two right here in the Midlands.

Friday night, the Town of Lexington will have an Independence Day Celebration with fireworks behind town hall on South Church St. starting around 9:15 p.m.

You can view the display from restaurants on Main Street, Lexington Square Park, Lexington Veterans Monument or any public parking lot in the downtown area.

“Everything has been so different during the pandemic," Laurin Barnes with the Town of Lexington says. "We just thought that this was a good way to bring the community together to celebrate our independence and our freedoms and just kind of give people something to really look forward to and do it in a safe way."

Saturday night, Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board's 32nd annual fireworks show will launch from Dreher and Spence Islands.

“The best place to view the fireworks is, of course, via boat, or maybe at a Lake House, a neighbor's house or at Dreher Island State Park," Jaybe Baker with Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism told Street Squad.

Both of these celebrations have radio stations you can tune into to go along with the shows. The Town of Lexington's designated station is 88.7 FM and Lake Murray's is 97.5 FM.