First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden

Students were partnered with local law enforcement to shop for themselves and their families.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays.

It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement.

"The holiday season is the time of giving back and 'Shop with a Cop' is something done nationally and never done here in Kershaw," says Dr. Karen Oldham, director at the Continous Learning Center.

The school then picked out which students could partake the first time event.

"We base it on our triple A's, 'attendance, academics, and attitude', we have an SRO who is also present at the school and helped with some of our selection, and then kids that we're coming in asking if slots we're available," says Oldham.

"We did a 12-day of Christmas list for a shopping list they we're prepared ahead of time, it wasn't just getting gifts for them, it was for family members, important ones," adds Dr. Oldham.

Student Joshua Powell and Private First Class for SCDNR Charlie Poeta, shopped together picking out several items as they wound their way around the store.

"It was fun to watch him go out and try to pick out presents he thought his family and friends would enjoy, I did it because I joined law enforcement because we are public servants and we want to help out the community," says Poeta.