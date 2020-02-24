LEXINGTON, S.C. — People in the Midlands are getting a first look at the new QuikTrip (QT) coming to the Town of Lexington off of South Lake Drive.

The popular gas station and convenience store is popular in the Upstate of South Carolina.

Back in November of last year, town officials and QT confirmed there would be a new location built in Lexington, the first in the Midlands.

The location is at the intersection of Hwy. 6 and Glassmaster Road. This is also off of Exit 55 on Interstate 20.

A Shell gas station and Hardee's restaurant used to stand where the new convenience store will be built. Construction crews have since torn down the buildings and cleared out the land on the property.

The Town of Lexington posted an image showing what the new gas station will look like once it's finally completed.

The image shows the dimensions around the entire building and how it will look on the property.

When Street Squad Lexington talked to QuikTrip officials back in November of 2019, they believed the anticipated completion of the facility will be in November or December of this 2020.

