Orangeburg entrepreneurs host turkey giveaway

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — While we are still in a pandemic, five Orangeburg business owners wanted to make sure residents had something to eat for Thanksgiving.

"It wasn't anything," said the owner of Laced N Luxury, Lavaniece Kelly. "It was just a word; let's do a turkey drive!"

Dozens of cars lined up in front of Laced N Luxury on Russell Street to get a turkey and thanksgiving dinners for the family.

"People are not only here because it's free turkey," explained Kelly. "People are here because some people don't have it. It's also the holiday season, so it's the perfect time to give back."

"We intended only to help 50 people," said LaTasha Sprinkle. "So far, we have helped more than 200 families."

Sprinkle is a freight manager for Stay Loaded Transportation. Today, she and the other business owners are volunteering in the community where they grew up.