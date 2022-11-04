Flamingos in these South Carolina yards? The purpose is pretty special

Flocking allows people to pay for flamingos to be placed in someone's yard. The money then covers the cost of an attendee's ticket to the 'Night to Shine' prom.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Flamingos are popping up in yards all over Kershaw County for a new fundraiser called "flocking" started by New Life Christian Outreach in Lugoff.

The money raised by flocking helps to send those with special needs to "Night To Shine," which is an unforgettable prom experience for people 14 and older.

"I mean when you see their faces when they come in it's absolutely amazing," said Megan Keys with New Life Christian Outreach.

This year's event helps them raise money in a creative way instead of just asking for donations.

"What we do is put 50 flamingos in the yard of whoever is flocked, and anybody can do it," Keys said. "You can flock your friends, family, or we've had some people flock themselves. It's just a $100 donation for whoever's yard you want to flock and they stay there for three days and we pick them up.

"It's really just for fun," she added.

So far, 30 homes have been flocked meaning half of the attendees heading to the "Night to Shine" have been paid for.