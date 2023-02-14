Area florist extra busy on Valentine's Day

Roses are red, violets are blue and as many order flowers, it leaves florists with a lot to do!

"It's actually very busy and they had some beautiful flowers they we're putting in their minivan obviously to take on and deliver to all those valentines out there," said Camden resident Sally Hall.

"Today is one of the busiest days. It's one of our most hectic ones," said Flowers For All Occasions owner Brandy Hudson.

"We start about a week ahead of time, we get our flowers in there basically, most the time dry packed so which means we have to process, clean them, cut them, put them in water, watch them drink, and kinda open up to where they are beautiful for us to start putting together, and then you've got designers putting all of these together, "Hudson said

Hudson says this year has been one of the busiest Valentine's Days for her shop as they have not only people picking them up but also a lot of deliveries to many businesses, leaving her team picking up their orders and placing them in the van to distribute dozens of orders.

"This car's gonna leave out several times today. He's running, I think, 68 orders just here in this area," Hudson said.

One of those places they delivered to is Ella's Boutique. I followed along as he surprised co-owner Rachel Payette as she received a bouquet from her husband of 9 years.

"Oh, so special," Payette said. "And then I really wasn't expecting you to walk in with them."

Hudson says she loves this job for the smiles it brings to people's faces.