SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The food pantry in Rembert is now restocked after running out last month amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In March, News19 reported the shortage at the pantry located at 8455 Camden Hwy and, after support from the community, pantry organizers say they've now restocked and are ready to serve.

"We've had people come and donate food as far away as Lexington," Juanita Britton, the founder of the Rembert-Area Community Coalition, which runs the pantry, said. "We've had several people from the community and outside the community who have benefited from the food. We still need food, but we still have some and we are giving it to people who come and need it."

They also have a few slots open for seniors in constant need of a monthly supply of groceries and can connect locals to emergency services, including assistance with some bills.

"We will just go down the list and ask them questions and if they qualify for the program we will submit the application for them," Britton said.

The Rembert-Area Community Coalition can be contacted at 803-432-2001 or learn more on their website.

Some people in Rembert reached out to News19's Street Squad to learn what additional food resources are available to seniors.

Sumter United Ministries, located at 36 Artillery Drive in Sumter, is available to help with food, health care and other emergency services. Staff there can be reached at 803-775-0757 Mon. - Fri. from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Finally, those looking for a more long-term solution can apply for resources through Sumter Senior Services. The organization offers meal delivery to it's participants after a verification process. They can be reached at 803-773-5508.