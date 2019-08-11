LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Public Library is clearing overdue book fines for those who are doing something positive for the community.

People can bring in non-perishable food items to the library and they'll wipe out the the money that you owe.

All the food collected will be donated to Mission Lexington to help feed families in need in the community. This is the second time the library has made this partnership with the organization.

Mark Mancuso, the Senior Branch Librarian, says people have until Sunday, November 10 to bring donations in.

"It's a win-win in the community. People give back with the library and they help those who are less fortunate."

If you have food you would still like to donate after Food for Fines ends, the library will still take your donations and deliver them to Mission Lexington.

The Lexington County Public Library does collect food donations throughout the year.