ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Now more than ever, folks all over the world are trying to stay safe and healthy. One local group, Growing COB (Calhoun-Orangeburg-Bamberg) is doing their part by providing fresh, free produce.

"We want to teach the people in the community how important it is to eat fresh food, and maybe even eventually put gardens in their own yards," says Growing COB volunteer Deborah Jamison.



Every other Monday and Thursday somewhere in Calhoun, Orangeburg or Bamberg counties, Growing COB distributes fresh produce to underserved areas. Their goal is to provide access to fresh food and nutrition education to low income and rural communities.



As a result of social distancing, the way the process works is that guests line up in their cars, pull up to the front and volunteers give them a bag of fruits and vegetables.



Jamison says their mission has become increasingly important in the wake of COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions. "One of the things that really accelerates the coronavirus in certain communities is any underlying condition like obesity and diabetes," says Jamison.



The team is also expanding their education efforts by holding informative nutrition courses over zoom and are also working with local schools to make students more aware of the importance of good nutrition.

The next fresh produce pick ups will take place on April 20th and 23rd.

The 20th will take place in Denmark at the train depot in Ehrhardt at the community building.

The 23rd will be held at the Orangeburg County Library. Both events will begin at 2 p.m.

For more information visit their website.