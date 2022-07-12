Free self defense class being offered for Springfield residents

The women's self-defense class is being offered on August 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Springfield voter building near town hall.

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. — A scare in town inspired one Springfield woman to take action by advocating for a women's self-defense class.

Heather Stanley says after another resident shared their experience about feeling unsafe while going for a walk in the park, she decided to step in.

“That was the moment that made me think, I need to talk to the police chief," said resident Heather Stanley.

From there, she presented the idea to town council and received approval on Monday to fund a free women's self-defense class for Springfield residents in August.

Stanley says she felt empowered from a class she took 12 years ago and wants other women to feel the same.

“I am a mom, a wife and a nurse, and I do like to help people, so that is exactly what I wanna do is make everyone in town, women, feel safe," she said.

While taking the class, Stanley said she learned how to be more aware of her surroundings and is working with Columbia-based fitness instructor Lance Adams to tailor the class to the specific needs of women in the community.

Stanley says more than 20 people have already expressed interest in taking the class.

"We'll be able to defend each other and help assist each other if a situation were to arise," Stanley said. "We'll be there for each other to back each other up and to help handle bad situations."

The class is being offered on August 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Springfield voter building near town hall. The class is free for residents, and $25 for non-residents.