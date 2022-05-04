Free sports physical clinic coming to Holly Hill Saturday

It will take place Saturday at the Regional Medical Center Primary Care facility in Holly Hill starting at 12 p.m. until every child is seen.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — This Saturday, there will be a free sports physical clinic available for student athletes in Holly Hill.

As the parent of a student-athlete in Holly Hill, Latashia Miles said she's seen firsthand the obstacles parents face getting a physical for their child. Miles said she herself drives all the way to North Charleston.

“We have great athletes in this area, but, that’s just one of the main causes of why they’re not participating in any of the sports," Miles said.

Because these children aren't able to get physicals, Miles said that keeps a lot of them away from doing youth sports.

“Holly Hill area is a Title One school area, so I would say it’s because of the Medicare and Medicaid insurance purposes why a lot of our kids do not get physicals done," Miles said.

So, Miles and a group of other local parents teamed up to help organize a free sports physical clinic in Holly Hill this Saturday.

Mark May 7th on your calendars‼️ All our players will be able to receive FREE sports physicals to ensure wellness while playing recreational sports! 💪🏾⚾️🏀🏈⚽️ Posted by Holly Hill Youth Sports - Hawks on Sunday, April 10, 2022

“This is a great opportunity of having physicals done." Miles said. "It's right in the area, so people don’t have to travel far to go get a physical done."

There will be both a nutritionist and an orthopedic doctor on site to do wellness checks.