Honoring frontline workers: Christian McClaran

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This Labor Day Weekend, we are honoring our frontline workers who were invaluable during the pandemic.

Christian McClaren is an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for AMS Ambulance in West Columbia whose job didn’t stop because of the pandemic, “We had to be on our toes," Christians says, "When the pandemic started everything was shutting down but we started going like gangbusters!”

Christian’s day-to-day has been absolutely essential this year, “If no one showed up, frankly, it’d be a very sad day.”

Front line workers like him understand how important it is to do their best every day, “Without people who do what we do- I honestly don’t know how things would keep going.”

We’re saying thank you- to all frontline workers whether that be a nurse, bus driver, janitor or EMT.

Christian says, “Thank you- because I couldn’t do my job without you, a lot of people couldn’t do what we do without you. I thank you.”

Send us a picture of your favorite frontline worker so we can feature them on WLTX and say thanks.