Celebrating frontline workers in the Midlands

Oscar Davis has worked for the City of Columbia's Public Works Department for 50 years.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Frontline workers like nurses, bus drivers and public service workers have been the backbone of the nation during this pandemic.

"I'm a truck driver. I drive sweeper, I drive claw and I drive the garbage truck too. I never do the same thing every day they have me doing different things," Davis said.

Keeping the streets of the Capital City clean is a full-time job, but Davis said he can’t take all of the credit.

"It'd look bad outside if everybody don't come to work," Davis laughed.

Davis has seen everyone work harder to keep the city going during the pandemic.

"It means a lot to me because we get the town cleaned up," Davis said, "to do good, you gotta love what you're doing."

Whether it's picking up garbage, providing transportation or helping keep people fed, frontline workers like Oscar have been invaluable during this pandemic.

