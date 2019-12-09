COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) conducted their full-scale emergency exercise this morning on one of their runways.

This exercise involved 21 first-responder agencies and 176 volunteers.

Director of Public Safety for CAE Eddie Martin told us, “We are doing our triennial drill- the FAA mandates that we test our emergency plan every three years with a full scale exercise," martin said.

They acted out a scenario of a plane crash.

"We had victims get transported to 5 hospitals, and the basis of this is to test our emergency plan and utilize our mutual aid agencies,” Martin said.

This year’s test took 6 months to plan.

“Each year we try to improve on communication with multiple agencies, that’s always one of the big issues. Coordination with different agencies, you’ve got Richland County, Lexington County and our communities around us. That’s the biggest thing is just working together and kind of working as a team," Martin said.

Some of the volunteers included nursing students from the University of South Carolina who acted as victims in this scenario.

Maggie Murphy was made up to have head and neck trauma with difficulty breathing. Responders checked the tag around her neck for her symptoms and acted accordingly. Beforehand, Maggie and others were dressed with fake injuries and wounds.

Maggie shared with us, “Being a nursing student, a lot of times we focus a lot on the care that we give, we don’t really sit on the other side of the situation being the one who is injured and in the hospital.”

Once everything is cleaned up, the entire team will be evaluated on how they did and how they can improve.

“You may never be prepared for something like this but you’ve got to train for it and be as prepared as possible," Martin told us.