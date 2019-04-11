COLUMBIA, S.C. — One South Carolina football player is using his redshirt season as an opportunity to make a difference in the Midlands.

South Carolina Defensive Back Jaylin Dickerson suffered a season-ending hip injury during training camp, which forced him to take a redshirt year this season.

With the break in his schedule, Dickerson decided that he wanted to make a difference in the Columbia area.

"It just clicked, that I needed to get in the community and help little kids and get them inspired." Dickerson said.

Since August, Dickerson and several other South Carolina football players have volunteered at the school at WG Sanders Middle school, giving the students lessons in teamwork and perseverance.

"Just seeing them smile really makes me smile," Dickerson says. "It has really had a strong impact on me and the way I live my life it's really making me a better person."

Caroline Neil, who serves as the Assistant Director of Student-Athlete Development at USC, says Dickerson's charisma and enthusiasm motivates others to succeed.

"A lot of his teammates listen to him, they follow him and I think a lot of people see what he's able to do and are inspired by that." Neil said.

And although Dickerson expects to compete for a starting position next season, he says he will still continue to mentor at the school.

"If they have a good role model, and someone that is good in their ear, there's no telling what they can do." Dickerson said.











