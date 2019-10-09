ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is preparing to host their annual gang prevention summit.

The summit is for all Orangeburg county students in the fifth and sixth grade.

The mission of the summit is to provide violence education, intervention and prevention activities.

"We want to counteract and interrupt the pattern of making bad decisions and that's when the gang recruits fifth and sixth graders" say Orangeburg officer Tanesha Bellinger.

Bellinger, goes on to say, "They're prone to follow what somebody older is telling them to do so they can be accepted and self esteem so we want to empower them."

The day will feature workshops, speakers, and food will be provided and officials are saying a celebrity guest will be on hand.

The event will take place at Claflin University on September 26th and will be free of charge.