Lexington Two to give out bricks from George I. Pair as keepsakes

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A school in West Columbia is being demolished, but for those who want a keepsake, you'll have a chance for that soon.

Bricks are what make up the former George I. Pair Elementary School. Now, the bricks are coming apart as the school is demolished.

Locals tell News 19 they have many memories tied to this place, and they're reminiscing.

"It's where I grew up. That's where I spent most of my life, in the playground and the woods, playing with all my friends in the neighborhood and some not from this neighborhood, but others that would come to the playground to play," said Diane Lawrimore-Traynor, neighbor to the school.

Lexington Two has announced that they'll be giving out these bricks from the school on a first come first serve basis to anyone interested in having one.

Once construction wraps up this month or next, the district will announce a date, time and location to pick up your brick.

"I would like to receive a brick," said Betty Jeffcoat, neighbor to the school.

"I just think it's a great idea for the community, the folks that have been there, that went to Pair, they can get a piece of history, just have something to remember Pair by," said Paul Jacobs, neighbor to the school.

While this building full of lifelong memories comes down, there will still be a way to honor its community impact.

"And I think for me, not seeing it there in the mornings when I get up, when they finally get it done, that's going to be strange, but that's progress," said Paul Jacobs, neighbor to the school.