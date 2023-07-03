Gibson Pond Walking Trail construction out for bid

The Town of Lexington is anticipating the trail will be finished by the end of the year.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Ever since the damage from the 2015 floods, the area of Lexington's Old Mill has been rebuilding, and part of that rebuild includes a new public walking trail.

Progress is underway in the heart of Lexington at Lexington's Old Mill, an area that will soon attract even more folks that enjoy the fresh air.

This is as development for a walking trail is now out for bid, with proposals due tomorrow.

"This is a one-mile walking trail that will be around one of the most iconic ponds in town that is also connected by a sidewalk to Gibson Pond Park or to Virginia Hilton Park that's in the middle of renovation. That connects to the amphitheater, that connects to the sidewalk that goes to the dog park, so it's something you do for the community to make your community stronger and give people that live here a place to get outside," Lexington Mayor Steve MacDougall said.

MacDougall explains now that the dam rebuild is nearly finished, the town can get the ball rolling.

MacDougall tells News 19 the trail will include lights, call boxes for emergencies and park benches.

"I love to take my dog outdoors and anytime I get a chance to take him with me I think is great, having people just walk about in front of a barber shop would be really good for business, get us more attention, which never hurts," Lexington barber Rudy Caceres said.

In total, the town is estimating it'll cost about $1M to complete the trail.