GILBERT, S.C. — Gilbert Depot on Hampton Street is allowing people to learn about the history of the town of Gilbert.

Trains were a main form of transportation in the early 20th century. On the train line that went through South Carolina, there were stops along Lexington, Gilbert, and Leesville.

Phil Price is on the depot committee, and was mayor of the town for 12 years. He says the town was booming during the 1920's and 1930's.

"This is the original depot set down below the fire department by the railroad track," said Price. "They sold the depot to somebody and moved it across the street over on a lot there and used it as a dance studio and a couple of different things."

In the late 1990's when Price was mayor, he says the town wanted to buy the depot to preserve it. The Department of Transportation had a grant available for anything transportation related.

Price and members of the community decided to move the building to its now home on Hampton Street. It serves as a museum telling the story and history of Gilbert.

Throughout the building, people can look at artifacts collected over many decades. Some of it is related to railroads but there's also farming and household items as well. There are maps showing the layout of the area explaining how it has changed over time. The museum even explains how Gilbert has had several name changes.

A caboose in the back used to be a library, but the space has since been converted back to its original state.

"I think it's important because if people don't keep some stuff and preserve it, it's all forgotten," said Price. "That's what built our town and our area like it is and we don't need to forget it."

On the first Sunday of the month, the museum is open from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is free.