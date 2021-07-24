Girls Rock Columbia summer camp ends with rocking concert

A summer camp for girls and trans youth taught lessons about self-confidence, feminism, and rocking out.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mini-concert at Boyd Plaza on Main Street really rocked the park on Saturday morning.

The organization 'Girls Rock Columbia' ended their week-long camp with a showcase. All week girls, trans youth, and gender non-conforming youth ages 8 to 17 were split into bands and prepared original songs to perform.

Bands named Brainstorm, Deep Dish, Sweet and Sour Core, and more took the stage to rock out with their new skills.

"We use music and music education as a way to foster independence, self-expression, bravery," Volunteer, organizer, and board co-president for Girls Rock Columbia Logan Cocklin said.

Raelyn Obriant has been doing the summer camp for a few years now. The 15-year-old took the stage with 'Deep Dish' as their lead singer, "the environment is very welcoming, it's very nourishing to young people and young women and young people identifying in the LGBTQ+ community. It's just a very calm and welcoming environment that I just love to be in."

Tori Jones and Raelyn are peer leaders at the camp. Jones loves to play the bass and said she's learned a lot at camp.

"I learned how to be better with people and learned how to 'Don't yuck my yum' which is what we say to like, you can disagree with someone but don't be mean about it, essentially," she said.

Today's camper showcase was epic! 10 bands rocked the stage at Boyd Plaza and showed just what Girls Rock Columbia is all about! 💛🙌🤘 pic.twitter.com/XWlSTIcjpc — Girls Rock Columbia (@GirlsRockCola) July 24, 2021

"Having this kind of programming in Columbia means that people who are often shut out of music, in general, have access to learning how to express themselves in that capacity but also have an avenue with which to find people, friends, and community, in a way that they might not have," Cocklin said. "And building that community now more than ever is an enormous benefit when it comes to creating change."