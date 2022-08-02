Boys and Girls Club at the Jackson Teen Center has started a new program to help students

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Getting teens ready for the workforce.

The Boys and Girls Club at the Jackson Teen Center in Kershaw county has created a new and free initiative to get students real job skills and career experience.

The program, created by Brian Mayes, director of the center, called JETT- Jobs and Employment Training for Teens.

The program starts as a class where the students will learn different forms of communication skills, the proper ways to dress for careers and job interviews.

After that class, students will be able to apply for internships and programs.

Mayes says, "we went ahead and started class, we haven't sent the kids out on the job yet but that is happening shortly."

Different local businesses and community groups are helping to provide opportunities for these students.

"One of the dealerships here is coming to a partnership with us and they will train teenagers, how to do lube jobs and mechanical skills," said Mayes.