Grab and Go lunch program in Richland County is free for anyone who needs a meal

The commission is giving away about 40-50 meals at county community centers and parks.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. the Richland County Recreation Commission hosts 'Grab and Go' lunch specials.

The commission is set up at numerous community centers and parks throughout the county and is handing out 40 to 50 meals to anyone who comes by.

The Recreation Commission list sites on the Facebook page.

"We serve healthy wholesome foods with a fruit, milk, juice," says Yvonne Moatts, center supervisor at Polo Road park, "this maybe the only meal that some child or adult gets. The pandemic has really put a choke hold on parents who already struggling and this is a way we can provide something so they won’t completely go under."

Camion Mckinley is a parent who says having this resource is a big help.