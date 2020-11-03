WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gray Collegiate Academy War Eagles made history Friday night.

The school won their third straight 2A State Title, defeating Whale Branch 53-39 Friday night.

Chase McDuffie was the leading scorer with 22 points.

For senior combo guard Tauris Watson, the journey to Gray Collegiate Academy was a unique one.

He played his first three years of high school basketball at White Knoll but after meeting Gray Collegiate head coach Dion Bethea, he knew Gray was the school he wanted to play at.

"Coach Dion and everybody made me feel at home," Watson says. "To come here and win a state championship and be a valuable part of that was everything to me.”

Chase McDuffie, who has been a part of all three state championships with the Eagles, says winning it this year was extra special to him.

"It felt great I got one my freshman year and my sophomore year but my junior year it felt more to me because I actually contributed to the game.” said McDuffie.

Coach Bethea says winning a third straight championship is a game-changer for the school.

"Now instead of two posters and trophies, you talking about three, and for these guys to come in here and want to get better to get three, its big time.” said Coach Bethea.

Coach Dion and his players are looking forward to the challenge of getting ring No. 4.

"I’m trying to leave with another ring and be the first player in Gray history to have four rings.” said McDuffie.

