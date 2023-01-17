Chapin nonprofits get boost from Community Foundation

15 Chapin 501(c)3s are getting grant money. Those include Chapin Community Theatre, The Period Project and the Courage Center, to name a few.

CHAPIN, S.C. — The Greater Chapin Community Foundation just allocated more than $21,500 to area non-profits.

"The Greater Chapin Community Foundation is an endowment fund, and we're an affiliate program of Central Carolina Community Foundation, so donors are able to donate to Chapin charities through our non-profit and all the funds that we receive go into an endowment," board chair Nicholle Burroughs said. "That endowment earns interest over the year, and then we're able to give away the money."

Each year, this group allocates funding based on needs. This year, the focus was on stand-alone events, projects or program changes that have the biggest and widest scope of impact.

For Chapin We Care, that meant $3,000 for their extraordinary needs fund.

"What that does is allows us to pay bills that don't fit into the rest of our menu of services," Chapin We Care Executive Director Alecia Klauk said. "So, it could be a rent payment, perhaps for a medical need or a very large utility bill that we wouldn't normally be able to cover."

The needs range from at-risk youth to those dealing with addiction to those needing food and conservation efforts.

"The Palmetto Trail greatly appreciates the support of the Greater Chapin Community Foundation in its efforts to build and maintain the Palmetto Trail," said Furman Miller, Palmetto Trail Regional Coordinator.

The American Legion post in Chapin received $1,000.

"In the community of Chapin, the American Legion, we look out for each other. We're trying to reach out to other veterans. You may or may not know that we lose somewhere between 17 and 55 veterans a day to suicide in this country," said Tom Yeoman, first vice commander of Chapin American Legion Post 193.

This is money to make this town in Lexington County a better place.

This is the list of local non-profits receiving funds: