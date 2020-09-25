New liquor store designed with women in mind

The newest Green's Beverage Warehouse location is a place to feel safe when you shop.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new liquor store in Columbia was designed to make the alcohol shopping experience safe and relaxed.

Green's Beverage Warehouse has been in the Columbia area since the 1980s.

Friday, they opened a brand new store on Garners Ferry Road that is a little different from the rest.

“We wanted it to be a store that’s going to attract all sorts of people, men, women," says Justin Daniels, wine director for the company, "and a lot of the feedback we got from women was that they liked the bright lights, they liked that the isles were wider than normal.”

This store's isles are about two feet wider than other Green's locations, and they have lower shelves, “So you actually have a vantage point from one corner of the store all the way to the other side of the store without anything really blocking your view.”

So you can grab a bottle on your way home from work and know that you’re safe doing so.

Wine & Liquor are OPEN for business (beer coming soon)! Find us at Landmark Square Shopping Center on Garners Ferry. 🍷🥃#tellyourfriends pic.twitter.com/5jzNRYIA6L — Green's Garners Ferry (@greensgarners) September 25, 2020

“The feedback so far has been great," Daniels said. "Most liquor stores a lot of times get the reputation of ‘this is a place where we’re going to go in, get what we need and get out.’ This is a place where you’re comfortable shopping, walking around spending some time.”