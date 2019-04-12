LEXINGTON, S.C. — Publix is opening its newest GreenWise Market location in South Carolina. The Lexington store opens Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The companion store to Publix focuses on healthier, natural, and locally grown foods.

"This is a highly curated experience here at the store... Making food the hero for our customers," says GreenWise Spokesperson, Kim Reynolds.

The company says their goal is to make the store a community-based experience. There is a seating area with free Wi-Fi, locally roasted coffee, kombucha, wine, and local craft beer on tap. Samples line the isles for customers to enjoy with their drinks for a fully rounded shopping experience.

The meat department has 40 varieties of sausages made in-house, featuring only grass-fed beef. They also prepare fresh meals daily to grab and go when you are in a hurry.

"Whatever interests you. Whether that's health and wellness, that's discovering new food items, maybe special dietary needs, we've got something for all of our customers here," Reynolds says.

The market is also partnering with local charities, Harvest Hope Food Bank and Keep the Midlands Beautiful. Through this, customers can sign up for their rewards program. You can then link one of the two non-profits to your account and a portion of your purchase will go to the charities.

"It's not just feeding hungry people, it's giving people hope," says Harvest Hope Food Bank CEO, Wendy Broderick.

She says this is a big deal for the community because many people in the Midlands don't have easy access to fresh produce, which they now will thanks to the partnership.

The GreenWise Market is located at 5336 Sunset Blvd. in the Lexington Marketplace shopping center.