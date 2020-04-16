COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many app-powered services have been around for things such as online shopping, food pick-up and grocery delivery to your front door.

Services like this have been in use for a while but are proving to be much more important during the current pandemic.

“I’m thankful to be able to be helping people," says Tarah Collins a student at Midlands Technical college. She started working with the grocery delivery and pick up service Instacart when she lost her other two jobs.

“Since I started doing Instacart a few months ago, I’ve noticed that the most customer’s I get are people who are elderly or sick and can’t leave their house and now is a time more than ever that they really need help considering they can’t leave the house- they’re at a higher risk," Collins shares.

With some community members already immune-compromised or already at higher risk, these services are becoming more important.

“They need groceries too- and I really wanted to be there to help them out," Tarah says.

