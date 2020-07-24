Drive-thru market coming to the Harden St. community

EmpowerSC is organizing a drive-thru market to help the Waverly and Harden St. communities.

A new Columbia organization is helping a specific community with food insecurity.

Jazmyn McCrae is a co-founder and chief operations officer of EmpowerSC- a grassroots organization formed to uplift marginalized communities through “community organizing, collaborative partnerships, and systemic policy change.

The group is hosting the “Harden Food Injustice Initiative,” an event meant to provide resources to the Harden Street and Waverly Neighborhood.

“We’re asking everyone in Columbia to drop off non-needed items that they may have sitting in their pantries such as non-perishables, canned goods, wellness items, menstrual hygiene products, if you’ve got stuff like reusable bags or hand sanitizer- things that you are willing to donate,” McCrae said.

McCrae says due to the closure of the Save-A-Lot and other circumstances, the neighborhood is a food desert that needs the community’s help.

They will be hosting a drive-thru market on July 31 to meet the immediate need, but they also have a long term goal to bring food to the community. They hope to open a co-op in the old Save-A-Lot space.

“We want to have a co-op there. We want to make sure things stay affordable for these residents and stay local and stay healthy," McCrae said, "And that’s something that is our long-term goal, we hope to make this initiative ongoing to be able to feed that immediate need of getting healthy, good food while we also work behind the scenes to rally on for that grocery store to be reopened.”

The Drive-thru event will be at Drew Wellness Center from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. next Friday. You can drop off items at Every Black Girl at 2301 High Street or bring them to Drew Wellness Center on July 30.