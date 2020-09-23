Live music for a good cause

CAYCE, S.C. — Steel Hands Brewing is hosting a food drive for Harvest Hope Food Bank this evening. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items will be collected and live music will be playing at the brewery.
A special limited food menu will be available for attendees.
According to the Steel Hands Brewing Facebook event page, the lineup will be:
5:30 p.m.: Jordan Igoe ⠀
6:15 p.m.: Doug Jones (Cravin Melon)⠀⠀⠀
7:00 p.m.: Finnegan Bell⠀
7:45 p.m.: Luke Cunningham⠀
8:30 p.m.: Prettier Than Matt⠀⠀⠀
9:15 p.m.: Kenny George⠀
Steel Hands Brewing is located at 2350 Foreman St in Cayce, SC.