COVID vaccines among free health services available at Orangeburg County health fair Saturday

Palmetto Palace will be offering free health services, including COVID-19 vaccines for adults and children, for Orangeburg and surrounding county residents.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Fairgrounds is opening its gates for a community health and wellness fair on Saturday. Organizers are calling the inaugural event 'The Day of Hope.'

"The Day of Hope is exactly what the name says; it's a day of hope," explained Dr. Youlanda Gibbs, founder and executive director of The Palmetto Palace. "We're there to provide vaccines for those who want and need them."

It's an event hosted by The Palmetto Palace, a North Charleston-based nonprofit that offers mobile access to several free health services. One of the main focuses is getting kids vaccinated before school starts.

"We believe there are a lot of parents out there who want to get a vaccine for their child since face-to-face is what we are going to be looking at in the fall," said Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, Orangeburg County - District 66.

The event is on July 17th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You don't have to bring anything for the services. Palmetto Palace and Rep Cobb-Hunter encourage Orangeburg and surrounding county residents to take advantage of the health and wellness fair.