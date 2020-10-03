SUMTER, S.C. — South Carolina has employment centers around the state with free services to help those in need of a job.

In Sumter, some locals asked what resources were available to them.

There's a SC Works Center located at 31 E. Calhoun Street in the city with a team willing to help at no charge.

"We offer workshops weekly to help you with interviewing skills, resume' skills," Stephen Hampton, a business consultant with the Sumter branch, said. "They also have access to partners.... We have adult (education) that comes in and does training for GED's."

Other training includes certifications in areas like healthcare and manufacturing for those who qualify.

They also do hiring events throughout the year and work to connect people to employers through their online employment system.

"We have employers that'll come in and they're looking just as hard as some of these people because they've got to keep their businesses running," Hampton said. "So, it's a win-win deal. We introduce those two together and, in the end, we hope people find jobs and meaningful employment."

The Sumter branch is hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 16 for Comfort Keepers home healthcare aids.

They're also planning a job fair with multiple employers in May.

Additionally, there's a hiring event Monday, March 23 at the Camden branch, located at 1111 Broad Street, from 10 p.m. to 1 p.m. for S.C. Department of Corrections correctional officers, according to Hampton.

For more information on SC Works and what services they provide for your area visit their website.