ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Every Thursday at 1 p.m. First Baptist Church holds a weekly soup kitchen.

The team serves about 160-180 people each Thursday.

Every week is different when it comes to meals. From fried pork chops to taco Thursday the group hopes to not just provide a filling meal for the community but to let those in need know that they’re loved.

"Sometime the people I think that help enjoy it more than the people that serve" says Jon Haire, director of the soup kitchen.

Haire, who has been working the soup kitchen for nearly two decades goes on to say, "Everybody pitches in we have a great group. They start preparing around 9 or so and we serve around 1 but it’s really good. It’s nice to be a giver instead of a taker. We enjoy the people and just want to do good for Orangeburg community."

First Baptist Church is located on 1240 Russell St, Orangeburg, SC.

All our welcomed to attend the meal.